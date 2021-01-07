BOLT ON Partnership Facilitates Payments

Jan. 7, 2021—BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a technology solutions provider for the automotive aftermarket, has partnered with Global Payments Integrated.

The partnership will allow auto repair shops and dealer service centers to access Global Payment's scalable payments and credit processing technology, according to a press release.

“The shops that rely on our technology are focused on improving the vehicle owner experience and shop operations, which is why they’re using BOLT ON software to begin with. By building in payment processing from Global Payments Integrated, the industry leader, we can give them one more powerful tool to streamline the payment process, improve cash flow, and add convenience for their customers,” Mike Risich, founder and CEO of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, says in the press release.