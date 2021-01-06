Service King Expands in Houston

Jan. 6, 2021—Service King Collision has two new locations in Houston, Texas.

According to a press release, the new facilities feature Service King's new prototype program "that merges modern finishes into an advanced auto industry environment."

Service King Market vice president Darren DuVall says in the press release, "Due to the pandemic, we originally opened these shops as satellite facilities (vehicle intake centers) in June, so we couldn't be more thrilled to officially open and offer full-production services in both of these shops."

Service King now has 27 locations in the Houston area, and more than 300 across the nation.