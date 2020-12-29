Takata Air Bag Recall Ongoing

Dec. 29, 2020—The latest in the ongoing Takata air bag recall comes from Volkswagen.

The German automaker is recalling 105,652 vehicles to replace their Takata air bags, which have been known to cause injuries and deaths.

Takata air bags, when deployed, may spew shrapnel inside the vehicle. Their recall began in 2014.

According to Consumer Reports, Volkswagen models under recall are Beetle coupes and convertibles from the 2012, 2013, and 2014 model years. Volkswagen will contact owners of affected vehicles and replace the air bag free of charge.