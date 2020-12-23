Why Right to Repair Matters to Collision Repairers

Dec. 23, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey met virtually last week with auto industry representatives from Massachusetts to discuss the passage of the Right to Repair ballot initiative in their state.

The Dec. 17 meeting discussed the background of Right to Repair, its origins as a 2012 Massachusetts state law, and the work that went into the ballot initiative, according to a press release.

The AASP NJ meeting also touched on why Right to Repair, normally seen as a mechanical repair issue, is pertinent to collision repairers.

“A major concern for collision repairers is the increased cycle times,” Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachussets executive director Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg says in the press release.

“Not having access to collision-related repair information and codes stored in a damaged vehicle forces repairers to send vehicles to an OEM dealership for repair, adding to cycle time and administrative expense," he says. "Also, the OEM could be a potential competitor. The vehicle would be far from a priority at the dealership. Additionally, there is the factor of trusting that the work was properly performed at the off-site location while having to accept the full liability. We voiced strongly that it should be the consumer’s right to have access to their information and to have the final say who gets to fix their vehicle and at what price. It’s their car; it’s their right.”