MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

Why Right to Repair Matters to Collision Repairers

December 23, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Collision Repair Industry laws Massachusetts New Jersey Right to Repair
Capitol Building

Dec. 23, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey met virtually last week with auto industry representatives from Massachusetts to discuss the passage of the Right to Repair ballot initiative in their state.

The Dec. 17 meeting discussed the background of Right to Repair, its origins as a 2012 Massachusetts state law, and the work that went into the ballot initiative, according to a press release.

The AASP NJ meeting also touched on why Right to Repair, normally seen as a mechanical repair issue, is pertinent to collision repairers.

“A major concern for collision repairers is the increased cycle times,” Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachussets executive director Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg says in the press release.

“Not having access to collision-related repair information and codes stored in a damaged vehicle forces repairers to send vehicles to an OEM dealership for repair, adding to cycle time and administrative expense," he says. "Also, the OEM could be a potential competitor. The vehicle would be far from a priority at the dealership. Additionally, there is the factor of trusting that the work was properly performed at the off-site location while having to accept the full liability. We voiced strongly that it should be the consumer’s right to have access to their information and to have the final say who gets to fix their vehicle and at what price. It’s their car; it’s their right.”

Related Articles

Right to Repair Coalition petitions support of Right to Repair law

Right to Repair Legislation to be Discussed in New Jersey

BREAKING: Massachusetts Votes 'Yes' on Right to Repair

You must login or register in order to post a comment.