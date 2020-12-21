MENU

ProColor Continues to Stack Leadership

December 21, 2020
Dec. 21, 2020—ProColor Collision has appointed a strategic operations specialist for the South Atlantic region of the U.S.

Scott Kostyack has worked with organizations like Transtar Autobody Technologies and Akzo Nobel, according to a press release, and will now serve as the strategic operations specialist in Florida, Georgia, and North and South Carolina for ProColor Collision, as the brand moves into the United States.

"I’m delighted to join the ProColor Collision network at the start of its journey in the U.S.,” Kostyack says in the release. “The collision repair industry offers a lot of opportunities to innovate as cars become more complex; it’s an exciting time to be part of the automotive aftermarket space.”

