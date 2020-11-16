MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

GM Recalls Almost 70,000 Chevy Bolts

November 16, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Chevrolet Bolt general motors recall recall campaign Recall Safety
564567

Nov. 16, 2020—General Motors has recalled nearly 69,000 electric cars across the world due to the possibility of them spontaneously catching fire. 

According to the International Business Times, the fires have occured in Chevrolet Bolts released from 2017 to 2019.

Five vehicles have caught fire so far, prompting the recall, though the automaker is still unaware of what is causing the fires. The federal National Highway Traffic Safety Association began its investigation in September.

Related Articles

GM Recalls Chevy Silverados, GMC Sierras

Ford Recalls Almost 25,000 Vehicles

FCA Recalls Almost 60,000 Vehicles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.