GM Recalls Almost 70,000 Chevy Bolts

Nov. 16, 2020—General Motors has recalled nearly 69,000 electric cars across the world due to the possibility of them spontaneously catching fire.

According to the International Business Times, the fires have occured in Chevrolet Bolts released from 2017 to 2019.

Five vehicles have caught fire so far, prompting the recall, though the automaker is still unaware of what is causing the fires. The federal National Highway Traffic Safety Association began its investigation in September.