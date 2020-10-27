MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

The Return Re-evaluation

False Positives

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

A Balancing Act

Feedback is a Gift

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

Fix Auto USA Expands in L.A.

October 27, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS expansion fix auto Growth LA Los Angeles Maserati
hgf

Oct. 27, 2020—Fix Auto USA announced yesterday that it added another location, a Maserati-certified shop, Fix Auto Walnut, to its Los Angeles lineup.

Fix Auto Walnut is owned by brothers Salvador and Juan Carlos Sanchez and features state-of-the-art equipment, software, and a high-quality staff, according to a press release. 

“From the day we first opened our doors, this industry has changed dramatically. Therefore, we made the conscious decision to adapt our business strategy, so that we could continue to thrive; that meant joining Fix Auto USA," said Salvador Sanchez. "Being part of the Fix Auto USA family gives us a tremendous level of comfort, knowing we have immediate access to a comprehensive platform at our fingertips." 

 

Image: Fix Auto USA

Related Articles

Fix Auto Expands in Idaho

Fix Auto Expands in Southern Calif.

Driven Brands Acquires Fix Auto USA, Auto Center Auto Body Inc.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.