Fix Auto USA Expands in L.A.

Oct. 27, 2020—Fix Auto USA announced yesterday that it added another location, a Maserati-certified shop, Fix Auto Walnut, to its Los Angeles lineup.

Fix Auto Walnut is owned by brothers Salvador and Juan Carlos Sanchez and features state-of-the-art equipment, software, and a high-quality staff, according to a press release.

“From the day we first opened our doors, this industry has changed dramatically. Therefore, we made the conscious decision to adapt our business strategy, so that we could continue to thrive; that meant joining Fix Auto USA," said Salvador Sanchez. "Being part of the Fix Auto USA family gives us a tremendous level of comfort, knowing we have immediate access to a comprehensive platform at our fingertips."

Image: Fix Auto USA