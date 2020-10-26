MENU

Running a Shop News Multimedia Webinars

WEBINAR: Find Your No. 2

October 26, 2020
Anna Zeck
Find Your No. 2

You likely still remember what it was like just running one single store. You were there every day, day in and day out. You knew every inch of the building, every employee, every operation. You set the culture, the processes, the SOPs, the behaviors.

The issue? As you grow, your influence diminishes. Processes aren’t being followed, there’s high variation between locations, and there’s not a chain of command influencing each employee’s actions—even with great managers.

Luckily, there’s a position so simple, yet critical, that, if effectively utilized, can solve those problems: an operations manager or COO.

Join FenderBender columnist and veteran shop owner Kevin Rains, who recently hired a COO that he says will allow him to take his business to the next level, to learn about how to recruit, hire and onboard this key hire.

 

Date: November 17, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM Central

 

Presenters

KEVIN RAINS, is a FenderBender columnist and a veteran shop owner who also works as an industry consultant focused on helping collision businesses develop and improve their marketing efforts. His simple, effective marketing measures have allowed him to grow his own businesses—the Rains CARSTAR Group.

ANNA ZECK is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, overseeing the company's three national business-building publications—Ratchet+Wrench, FenderBender, and NOLN.

Anna Zeck is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, where she oversees content creation for FenderBender, NOLN and Ratchet+Wrench magazines.

