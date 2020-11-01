CollisionLink® Shop From OEC®

OEC® CollisionLink® Shop technology changed the way collision shops buy original equipment (OEM) parts. With 24/7 online parts ordering, integrated pricing/availability, VIN validation and OEM-sponsored parts programs, it’s easy to see why CollisionLink Shop is the preferred parts ordering solution for collision shops.

Collision shops using OEM parts to perform safer repairs can quickly and accurately locate and purchase OEM parts through the CollisionLink Shop online platform. CollisionLink Shop streamlines the parts ordering process between collision shops and dealers, giving shops even more opportunities to use OEM parts to repair cars without compromising on safety.

CollisionLink Shop offers:

New to CollisionLink Shop, the Upfront Pricing tool. Collision shops can view a dealer’s competitive pricing on non-OEM specified parts before sending a quote request.

18 OEM collision parts programs. Tens of thousands high-quality OEM parts are available at competitive prices.

Reduced parts returns. With high accuracy rates on orders, part returns occur less frequently to improve cycle time and reduce repair delays.

One ordering process. CollisionLink Shop integrates with all major estimating systems, making it easy to import estimates for all makes and models.

Order tracking and status updates. Collision shops can see their order status at any time.

Photo uploading to dealers. With the photos feature, collision shops can snap a digital photo and send it to the dealer to get the right parts for the repair.

CollisionLink Shop is available to collision repair facilities with free training and support. Visit CollisionLinkShop.com to enroll for FREE!