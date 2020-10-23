MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

The Return Re-evaluation

False Positives

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

A Balancing Act

Feedback is a Gift

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

GM Expands Recall from 2019

October 23, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS brake issues Defect general motors GM GMC recall safety
kjhgfcx

Oct. 23, 2020—General Motors is recalling an additional 14,620 trucks and SUVs due to braking issues caused by a decrease in pressure in the power braking system. 

The first recall, issued in the fall of 2019, included 3.5 million trucks and SUVs, but one year later, the automaker is recalling additional models manufactured in 2017, according to Consumer Reports. The latest models to be recalled include 2018 Cadillac Escalade SUVs, 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trucks, 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs, 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 trucks, and 2018 GMC Yukon SUVs.   

The automaker will update the software in affected vehicles free of charge. 

 

Related Articles

SEMA High School Program Expands From One to 10 in Two Years

GM Updates Earlier Recall

GM to Recall More Than 1M Pickups, SUVs

You must login or register in order to post a comment.