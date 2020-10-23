GM Expands Recall from 2019

Oct. 23, 2020—General Motors is recalling an additional 14,620 trucks and SUVs due to braking issues caused by a decrease in pressure in the power braking system.

The first recall, issued in the fall of 2019, included 3.5 million trucks and SUVs, but one year later, the automaker is recalling additional models manufactured in 2017, according to Consumer Reports. The latest models to be recalled include 2018 Cadillac Escalade SUVs, 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trucks, 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs, 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 trucks, and 2018 GMC Yukon SUVs.

The automaker will update the software in affected vehicles free of charge.