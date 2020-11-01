The V8 Series from Fuji Spray Auto

Specifically designed for the automotive aftermarket and collision repair industry, the goal of the V8 Series by Fuji Spray Auto™ is to engineer a world-class product while disrupting the conventional belief that the perfect finish equates to high-priced equipment.

Fuji Spray Auto™ has worked tirelessly to find competitive solutions for the modern painter—proven by the enhanced features and overall build quality of the V8 Series. Within the V8 Series are two stellar offerings—the mid-pressure MP-V8™ spray gun and the high-volume low-pressure (HVLP) H-V8™ spray gun. These spray guns are designed to spray all professional automotive coatings with an emphasis on base coat and clear coat application. The large selection of tip sizes, ranging from 1.2 mm to 2.2 mm, provides the professional painter with a one-stop solution for achieving a showroom finish. Designed with convenience in mind, the V8 Series boasts an enhanced fan pattern range with incremental size control as well as a 360° swivel air inlet which reduces spray gun drag resulting in a lightweight spray experience.

Designed with Fuji Spray®’s Mid-Pressure technology, the MP-V8™ is the superior choice for professional clear coat application. Suitable for high-production facilities, the MP-V8™ features a forged aluminum gun body with anodized fluid passages for waterborne or solvent-based coatings.

Best suited for base and clear coat applications, the H-V8™ has few internal components, features a forged aluminum gun body with anodized fluid passages and an optimized HVLP air cap resulting in a soft spray pattern.

The V8 Series is complemented by the wide variety of Fuji Spray® products—the X Series of compressor spray guns as well as Fuji Spray®’s flagship lineup of HVLP turbine spray systems.

Click here for more information about Fuji Spray Auto™ products or call 1.800.650.0930.