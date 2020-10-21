CRASH CHAMPIONS Hosts First Responder Training

Oct. 21, 2020—Last week, CRASH CHAMPIONS Collision Repair of Hilliard, Ohio, hosted first responders at its facility to conduct training on how to effectively and safely extricate people from vehicles after a crash.

The event, which was part of a National Auto Body Council's education program, informed attendees about changes in vehicle design in order to mitigate complexities during extraction. According to a press release, the program covered high-strength steel, air bags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology, alternative fuel, and more.

"Knowing specifically where and how to efficiently cut and extricate can make the difference in saving precious minutes and lives as well as the safety of the first responders," the press release says.