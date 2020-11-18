Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

What’s the difference between shops that rely on direct repair programs for the majority of their business, and those that aren’t involved with DRPs? More than 400 shops took part in the 2020 FenderBender Industry Survey, and some 35 percent of them said they do no DRP business at all. On the other end, 30 percent of respondents said they rely on DRPs for at least 60 percent of their business, or more. One of the areas where the differences between the two outliers was most stark with respect to average supplement ratio.

Last year, FenderBender spoke to an El Paso, Texas, shop owner who maintains close ties with insurance agents and adjusters despite being a non-DRP shop. In fact, those insurance professionals are the driving force behind 40 percent of the owner’s business of $1 million per year. The owner, a former insurance agent herself, discussed how she does it. Find the full article at fenderbender.com/nonDRP.