Today's Collision Adds Tesla-Approved Express Shop

Oct. 5, 2020—Massachusetts-based Today's Collision announced the opening of its fourth location, which it says fills a niche in the market.

Today's Collision Express in Danvers, Mass., is the latest addition to the company's lineup, joining its three other locations in Malden, Chelsea, and Stoneham, Mass,. According to a press release, "the MSO recognized a need to service customers in the niche market; light collision repair."

Today's Collision Express is also the MSO's second location for the Tesla Approved Body Shop Program.

"We're excited to take on this new challenge and test out a shop designed exclusively for light collision repair," Bobby Cobb, owner of Today's Collision, says in a press release. "We know it will be tricky communicating the differences in light repair and major repair to the customer, but by using a combination of in-person pre-scanning appointments, a mobile estimating tool, and virtual tours, we can facilitate the explanations and accurately advise the customer."

Image: Today's Collision