CAR Announces New Members

Oct. 2, 2020—The Center for Automotive Research has appointed three new members to its board of directors and announced the selection of a new board chair.

James Jacob has been a CAR board member since 2010, and following the resignation of Neil De Koker, as of Sept. 21, Jacob is the new board chair.

Also joining CAR's ranks are new directors John Bozzella, president and CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation, Ed Knapp, corporate chief technology officer at American Tower, and Michael Putz, president and CEO of Peterson American Corporation.