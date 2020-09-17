ProColor Breaks Out Passport

Sept. 18, 2020—Mondofix Inc., also known as Fix Network World, is bringing its ProColor Collision brand to the U.S. Recent research done by The Romans Group found that the size of the American collision repair industry is upwards of $36 billion.

The announcement comes along with an estimate from the U.S. Bureau of Labor regarding employment in the automotive industry. Per a press release, the Bureau has predicted a 4 percent increase in employment of automotive body and glass repairers by 2028.

ProColor, which was acquired by Fix Network World this time last year, aims to provide repairers with pristine facilities and outstanding customer service. Upon crossing the border, ProColor plans to begin its network in California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Image: ProColor