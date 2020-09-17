MENU

News

ALLDATA Gets Closer to Sharing All Data

September 17, 2020
Sept. 17, 2020—ALLDATA's diagnostic scan tool, thanks to a recent update, now supports access to the Secure Gateway module by FIAT Chrysler Automobiles, according to a press release. 

ALLDATA customers can now access FCA's secure vehicle network via AutoAuth, FCA's approved authentication provider. The update will allow technicians to perform essential diagnostic functions on FCA's vehicles. 

ALLDATA President, Satwinder Mangat, says in the release, "We are very pleased to provide approved and seamless access to available diagnostic functions for the latest FIAT Chrysler vehicles." 

