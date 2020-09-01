I-CAR Announces Board Officers

Sept. 1, 2020—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair has announced its board officers and executive committee members for 2020-2021. The members are: Kyle Thompson of USAA as chair; Jim Guthrie of Car Crafters, Inc. as vice chair; Mark Allen of Audi of America as treasurer; Dan Friedman, Enterprise Holdings, Inc. as secretary; and Tim O'Day of Gerber Collision & Glass as immediate past chair.

“The collective experience and insights of my fellow Executive Committee members, along with the exceptional perspectives from all of our Board members and our new Member Council, offer an incredible depth of knowledge, innovative thinking, and business acumen for guiding us through this extraordinary era of profound change and opportunity,” Thompson says in a press release.

Per new regulations adopted last November, the I-CAR board and executive committee is now comprised of five members, instead of seven.