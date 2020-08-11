MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

Former Google Executive Sentenced to 18 Months

August 11, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AVs Google Otto prison secret self-driving Theft uber Waymo
jhgfd

Aug. 11, 2020—Anthony Levandowski, a former engineer for Google, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for trade secret theft across his employment in the self-driving industry.

After his time at Google, he took his experience—among other things—and founded a self-driving truck company called Otto. In 2016, Uber bought Otto, which opened Uber up to a lawsuit from Google's self-driving branch, Waymo. Waymo alleged that Uber conducted trade secret theft via its acquisition of Otto. 

Eventually, Uber and Waymo were able to reach an agreement, according to the Verge. But Levandowski still owes nearly $1 million in restitution to Google, a $95,000 fine, and according to a separate court ruling, he has been ordered to pay Waymo $179 million for poaching its engineers. 

Related Articles

Ex-UAW VP Sentenced to 15 Months

Ex-UAW Leader Sentenced to 28 Months

You must login or register in order to post a comment.