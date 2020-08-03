MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

Running a Shop Leadership Operations Sales+Marketing

Reader's Choice: OEM Parts Dealer

August 3, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS innovation OEM Parts Dealer OEM repair standards Parts Dealers Parts Procurement Running A Shop Strategy
As OEM repair requirements grow more stringent and the vehicles of the modern world more complicated, knowing where and how to find a reliable parts dealer will be critical to your shop's success. The FenderBender Reader's Choice: OEM Parts Dealers is here to help you navigate that process. Based on input from almost 250 survey participants sampled from the qualified circulation of FenderBender in February 2020, the findings showcase the role of OEM parts buying in the collision repair shop, identify top OEM dealers and indicate the reasons shops choose the dealers from whom they buy.

Related Articles

Parts dealer speaks out against State Farm parts bidding program

The All-makes, All-models Solution for Purchasing OEM Collision Parts

You must login or register in order to post a comment.