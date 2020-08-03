Reader's Choice: OEM Parts Dealer

As OEM repair requirements grow more stringent and the vehicles of the modern world more complicated, knowing where and how to find a reliable parts dealer will be critical to your shop's success. The FenderBender Reader's Choice: OEM Parts Dealers is here to help you navigate that process. Based on input from almost 250 survey participants sampled from the qualified circulation of FenderBender in February 2020, the findings showcase the role of OEM parts buying in the collision repair shop, identify top OEM dealers and indicate the reasons shops choose the dealers from whom they buy.