BOLT ON Offering Aims to Aid Shops' Online Reputations

July 29, 2020—BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY is launching FourthGear, an upgrade to its NextGear standalone platform. Available on any device, FourthGear and its included Review Manager allow shops to to take command of their online reputation and proactively prompt customer reviews, according to a company press release.

Review Manager will also alert shops to any negative reviews they may receive right away. Review Manager is the latest addition to the NextGear suite of products. The overarching goal of FourthGear is to inspire positive reviews and improve customer loyalty.

"Shops today live and die based on reviews," says Mike Risich, founder and CEO of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY. "Good [reviews] are like money in the bank, but negative ones can cause heartburn."