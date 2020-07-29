MENU

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

News

Lucid Motors to Unveil Model with Numerous ADAS Features

July 29, 2020
July 29, 2020—Lucid Motors recently announced the most intuitive ADAS system yet, DreamDrive, to be featured in their latest model. The newest model, the Lucid Air, is set to be the first vehicle offered with a combination of an advanced sensor suite, high-resolution LiDAR, a driving monitor system, and a fully redundant platform, according to the press release. 

The DreamDrive technology suite has 19 standard safety features including blind spot display, cross traffic protection, headlight assist, maneuver comfort breaking, surround view monitoring, and more. An additional eight features are expected to roll out later which will be accessible via over-the-air updates. 

The Lucid Air will have an online unveiling on September 9, 2020 and customer deliveries of the vehicle should begin in early 2021. 

Image: Lucid Motors

