MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

Motor Vehicle Fatality Rates Continue to Increase

July 22, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS crash death fatality increase
stats

July 22, 2020—The roads last May were eerily quiet as everyone was quarantining in their homes due to COVID-19. Despite the overwhelming number of isolating individuals, motor vehicle deaths saw an unprecedented spike in numbers.

The National Safety Council reported that fatality rates per mile driven in May jumped 23.5 percent compared to 2019. The increased rate comes in spite of an 8 percent drop in the number of deaths for the previous year, reports PR Newswire

In the first five months of the year, six states noted an increase in roadway deaths, while nine others noted a decrease. 

 

Image: National Safety Council

Related Articles

Motor Vehicle Fatality Rates Rising

Study: Hybrid owners will continue to experience an increase in insurance rates

You must login or register in order to post a comment.