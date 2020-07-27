Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

MENU

July 27, 2020
FB_NumbersGraph_0820

The 2020 FenderBender Industry Survey shows that the majority of shop operators (59 percent) don’t take part in industry organizations. Are those shop operators making a costly oversight? A glance at survey statistics suggests that taking part in state, regional, or national industry organizations doesn’t make a massive difference on elements like shop CSI scores, but it does tend to leave participants more optimistic about their business’s future. Here’s a closer examination (pictured above) of such statistics.

 

Kelly headshot

