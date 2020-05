May 11, 2020—The Hyundai Genesis Coupe is recalled due to loose air bags, reported CNET.

Hyundai is recalling approximately 1,295 vehicles. The driver's side air bag might not be tightened enough. A technician will examine the mounting bolts for the driver's side air bag and tighten them to spec.

In the event of a crash, a loose air bag could simply detach from the steering wheel, according to the report.