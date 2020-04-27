MENU

Classic Collision Acquires Palm Collision Center

April 27, 2020
April 27, 2020—Classic Collision recently acquired Palm Center Collision in the South Florida region.

With this acquisition, Classic Collision now has eight locations in the South Florida region. The addition of the Palm Collision Center to the Classic family will increase the footprint to 35 shops in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina and add 14 new employees to the Classic team.

Kevin Kelley and Shane O' Connor are owners of Palm Center Collision. The body shop has served its area since 1983.

 

