Classic Collision Adds New Washington Location

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of Blue Sky Auto Body in Tacoma, Washington.

This location will undergo a complete renovation to enhance the overall customer experience before reopening as Classic Collision Tacoma Way. This includes upgrading the interior design, modernizing the facilities, and implementing new technology to streamline operations.

Blue Sky Auto Body has been a four-generation family-owned center since 1948. “We have been loyal in serving our community and have been recognized through the years by our township, state, and local businesses. I believe that Classic Collision will be the right organization to continue that service mission and provide the best repair option for our community,” stated Marian Sova, former owner of Blue Sky Auto Body.

“Having Blue Sky Auto Body join the Classic Family is an exciting opportunity for Classic Collision, as we acknowledge their strong community ties and commitment to excellence. We look forward to expanding Classic Collision’s presence into the Washington market,” states Toan Nguyen, Classic Collision’s CEO.

This acquisition announcement comes weeks after Classic Collision themselves announced that they will be acquired by TPG.