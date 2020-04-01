MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News

SBA Program to Bring Aid Quickly to Small Businesses

April 1, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CARES Act coronavirus aid Paycheck Protection Program payroll SBA small business loans

April 1, 2020—Following President Trump’s signing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Treasury Department have formed a new paycheck program, according to a press release from the SBA.

The CARES Act establishes a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. The legislation provides job retention loans and eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead. 

The program will help small businesses access capital quickly at the community level. Applications for emergency capital can begin as early as this week.The program is expected to be up and running by April 3. Businesses can go to a participating SBA  lender, bank, or credit union, apply for a loan, and potentially be approved on the same day.

Loans will be forgiven as long as the funds are used to keep employees on the payroll.

 

Related Articles

SBA Adjusts Small Business Size Standards

SBA Webinar to Identify Technologies for Growing Businesses

You must login or register in order to post a comment.