MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0320Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secret to Providing Stellar Customer Service

Snap Shop: Quality Auto Body & Glass

4 Keys to Efficient Modern Scanning

Numbers: The Impact of DRPs

Lift Safety 101

How to Handle Neighbors Who Hate Body Shops

Master Your Shop's Culture

How I Work: Bob Winters

Support Your Staff

Examining Effective Goal-Setting

The Keys to Scheduling Work Effectively

The Keys to Quickly Winning Over Customers

News

Toyota Unveils Certified Collision Centers of the Year

March 12, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry award winners cars collision centers collision repair dealerships Toyota

March 12, 2020—For the 18th year, Toyota has announced three collision repair centers as Toyota Certified Collision Centers of the Year. The collision repair centers are evaluated for a year on customer satisfaction, collision sales growth and employee certifications.

The award winners include:

  • Balise Collision Center of Balise Toyota of Warwick in Warwick, R.I.
  • Bennett Collision Center of Bennett Toyota in Allentown, Pa.
  • Tansky Sawmill Collision Center of Tansky Sawmill Toyota Columbus of Ohio.

This is the third straight year that Balise and Bennett have won this award. Tansky Sawmill wins for the first time.

Related Articles

Toyota Presents 2017 Shop of the Year Awards

Snap-on, ASE Name Master Collision Technician of the Year

You must login or register in order to post a comment.