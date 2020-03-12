Toyota Unveils Certified Collision Centers of the Year

March 12, 2020—For the 18th year, Toyota has announced three collision repair centers as Toyota Certified Collision Centers of the Year. The collision repair centers are evaluated for a year on customer satisfaction, collision sales growth and employee certifications.

The award winners include:

Balise Collision Center of Balise Toyota of Warwick in Warwick, R.I.

Bennett Collision Center of Bennett Toyota in Allentown, Pa.

Tansky Sawmill Collision Center of Tansky Sawmill Toyota Columbus of Ohio.

This is the third straight year that Balise and Bennett have won this award. Tansky Sawmill wins for the first time.