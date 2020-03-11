MENU

News

UniTec Showcase Brings Crowd

March 11, 2020
March 11, 2020—UniTec Career Center in Bonne Terre, Mo., held its inaugural Showcase Night, showcasing the center's 13 programs with demonstrations, reports the Daily Journal Online.

According to Lindsey Matthews, career education counselor for UniTec, 200 people came out to the event to tour the facility in late February. She also said the visitors consisted of current students, parents, and future students between eighth grade and sophomores.

The career center's programs include many focused in the auto industry, including Automotive Technology and Collision Repair Technology.

