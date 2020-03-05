MENU

News

Okla. Bill Would Add Body Shops to Storage Regulations

March 5, 2020
March 5, 2020—Legislation introduced in Oklahoma would require collision repair facilities to follow the maximum charge limits that currently only apply to towing businesses in the state. 

The legislation, SB1314, was introduced to the Oklahoma Senate on Jan. 13, 2020 and updated by the Senate this week. 

According to the bill, "No wrecker or towing service or repair facilities shall charge any fee for nonconsensual towed vehicles and storage which exceeds the maximum rates established by the Commission." The law would be effective November 1, 2020.  The bill outlines the rates as following:

Maximum indoor storage rates shall be as follows:

Rate per Each 24-hour Period

  • Single vehicle: motorcycle, automobile, or light truck up to 20 feet in length $25.00
  • Single vehicle or combination of vehicles over 20 feet in length but less than 30 feet in length $30.00
  • Single vehicle or combination of vehicles over 30 feet in length and up to 8 feet in width $35.00
  • Single vehicle or combination of vehicles over 30 feet in length and over 8 feet in width $45.00

Maximum outdoor storage rates shall be as follows:

Rate per Each 24-hour Period

  • Single vehicle: motorcycle, automobile, or light truck up to 20 feet in length $15.00
  • Single vehicle or combination of vehicles over 20 feet in length but less than 30 feet in length $20.00
  • Single vehicle or combination of vehicles over 30 feet in length and up to 8 feet in width $25.00
  • Single vehicle or combination of vehicles over 30 feet in length and over 8 feet in width $35.00

 

