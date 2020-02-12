Audatex Donates $2M in Software to Schools

MENU

February 12, 2020
Feb. 12, 2020—Audatex recently donated over $2 million in software subscriptions to schools with collision repair educational programs, in partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

The donation will help students learn on the same software used in today's shops.

An additional $25,000 donation from Audatex provides unrestricted funds to support collision repair students. Audatex made a five-year commitment in 2018 to provide these funds to ensure collision repair training programs have access to the tools and resources needed to train the next generation of technicians.

 

 

 

