AutoNation Donates Over $700K for Cancer Research

Feb. 7, 2020—AutoNation today presented a check for $720,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

This donation was made as part of AutoNation's DRIVE PINK Initiative which has raised more than $22 million for cancer research and treatment since its launch in 2015. The funds raised were collected through Customer donations at cash register terminals in over 300 AutoNation stores, and collision centers from coast to coast.

"We're overwhelmed by the response of our Customers to DRIVE PINK," said Marc Cannon, AutoNation's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "By adding small donations to their repair invoices at the service drives, Customers have helped AutoNation to collect almost three-quarters of a million dollars. Customers trust us with their vehicle needs and they also believe in our commitment to helping drive out cancer!"