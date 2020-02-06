MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Auto Group Collision Partners with Allstate

February 6, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Allstate auto Auto Collision Group cars collision repair dealership Partnership

Feb. 6, 2020—Auto Group Collision, the collision repair department of Signature Auto Group, announced a partnership with Allstate, according to a report by Yahoo FinanceSignature Auto Group is located in New York.

Auto Group Collision boasts two body shops located across the street from one another. As part of their package, they guarantee: 24-7 auto collision insurance claim assistance, 24-7 towing and rental assistance, color matching, frame repair and replacement, certified lease return center, and paint-less dent removal.

Auto Group Collision will join the ranks of over 3,500 repair shops in the Good Hands Repair Network.

 

Related Articles

Collision Advice Legacy Group Partners with ALLDATA

Certified Collision Group Partners with Body Shop Nation

You must login or register in order to post a comment.