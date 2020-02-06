Auto Group Collision Partners with Allstate

Feb. 6, 2020—Auto Group Collision, the collision repair department of Signature Auto Group, announced a partnership with Allstate, according to a report by Yahoo Finance. Signature Auto Group is located in New York.

Auto Group Collision boasts two body shops located across the street from one another. As part of their package, they guarantee: 24-7 auto collision insurance claim assistance, 24-7 towing and rental assistance, color matching, frame repair and replacement, certified lease return center, and paint-less dent removal.

Auto Group Collision will join the ranks of over 3,500 repair shops in the Good Hands Repair Network.