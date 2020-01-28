Cadillac to Soon Unveil Automatic Lane-Changing Feature

Jan. 28, 2020—Cadillac's Super Cruise is adding a feature similar to Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot, according to a report by CNET.

Cadillac added an automated lane change feature. Using the automated lane-change feature while Super Cruise is active involves either tapping or fully engaging the turn signal stalk and letting the car do its thing. It will signal and then look for a safe gap before it executes the maneuver. The car's gauge cluster display will let you know what part of the process it's in, so you know it's working.

Cadillac engineers also improved other aspects of Super Cruise, specifically the way it handles maintaining speed and how it steers itself.