NHTSA Launches Another Tesla Crash Probe

Jan. 2, 2020—The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that it plans a probe of a fatal Tesla crash that occurred on Sunday in Los Angeles, reported CNBC.

A driver in a black 2016 Model S ran a red light and struck a 2006 Honda Civic on Sunday, killing the two people in that car. The two occupants inside the Tesla were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The NHTSA program had previously initiated probes of 13 incidents or accidents involving Tesla electric vehicles with Autopilot possibly in use. Results of eleven of those investigations were still pending as of Tuesday.