Nissan Executive to Leave for Electric-Motor Company

Dec. 30, 2019—Nissan Motor Co.’s third-highest-ranked executive is planning to leave the company to join a leading electric-motor company, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Jun Seki, the vice chief operating officer in charge of Nissan’s performance recovery, plans to join Japanese manufacturer Nidec Corp. as president and COO.

The defection marks yet another distraction for Nissan, according to the report, which is struggling to recover from the chaos unleashed by Ghosn’s arrest and an industry downturn, according to the report.