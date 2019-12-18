WATCH: Tornado Hits Miss. Body Shop

Dec. 18, 2019—Surveillance cameras recently caught a tornado on video before it hit a body shop in Mississippi, as reported by television station WDAM 7.

The cameras belong to Beal’s Collision Center. The business was in the direct path of the dangerous tornado as it tore a nearly seven-mile path of destruction through Marion County.

Beal’s Collision Center owner Blake Beal said about a dozen employees, managers and customers were at the business when the winds started to swirl. Beal said they knew they had to take action when they saw the tornado cross the Pearl River.

"We took immediate action to get everybody down into a safe place and covered up, and we just started praying for protection," Beal said in the news story. "It seemed like it took forever for it to hit us, but once it hit, it was quick and fast, and everybody was OK. We had a couple of people with some pretty bad bruising, but no life-threatening injuries."