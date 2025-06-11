    ACC Fast Track June 17: Prepare to Navigate Changes

    June 11, 2025
    Theresa Ward blends neuroscience and pop culture to help attendees develop greater self-awareness, navigate life’s curveballs, and lead through change with confidence and resilience.
    Theresa Ward, owner of Fiery Feather, leads the next Automotive Communications Council Fast Track education event “Navigating Change” at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 17. 

    The interactive session blends neuroscience and pop culture to help attendees develop greater self-awareness, navigate life’s curveballs, and lead through change with confidence and resilience.  

    This is a unique opportunity to network with industry peers, share experiences, and learn from a respected professional. For more information or to register, click here.

