JTAPE Introduces Tacky Booth Protection Film

The JTAPE Tacky Booth Protection Film is said by the manufacturer to be ideal for covering and protecting spray booth surfaces. It consists of a removable non-stretch polyester adhesive surface and can be easily applied to clean surfaces within a spray booth using the free application spreader offered with each purchase. Users simply apply the product to the spray booth walls, and remove the unique double-sided liner to expose the adhesive, which is highly effective at capturing any dirt, dust, and overspray produced over time. This helps automotive professionals maintain high cleanliness standards in the spray booth.

JTAPE also ensures that the removal process is quick and simple, and users will find no leftover residue, according to the company, and solves common issues within spray booths, such as overspray, dirt, and dust that can affect the finish quality of a respray job. It has also been designed to reduce static electricity in the spray booth environment which eliminates paint inconsistencies, patchiness, and mismatched blending.

“The Tacky Booth Protection Film offers the ideal solution for automotive refinishing professionals who struggle with issues such as dirt, dust, and overspray in spray booths,” said Chris Jevons, commercial director at JTAPE.

“This product allows for minimal spray booth downtime in comparison to alternative booth protection methods, and the quick application means that people can get back to their business sooner.”