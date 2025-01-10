  • Advertise
    1. News

    Top 5 FenderBender Stories of the Week: From Restorations to Insurance Write-Offs

    Jan. 10, 2025
    These are the top stories from the week of 1/06 to 1/10.
    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
    FenderBender Top Stories Graphic

    Here’s the top five Fenderbender stories from the past week. 

     

    5. Abra Elk River Restores 1977 Mercury Comet for Cancer Fighter 

    Tim McDonald, who is battling cancer, had always dreamed of bringing his cherished Mercury Comet back to life. Check out this ride right here. 

    4. New Kinetic Software Identifies When ADAS Modules Need Calibration 

    The tool is free for up to 3,000 VINs per year. Learn how it works here. 

    3. Fire Destroys Body Shop in Indianapolis 

    The blaze consumed a warehouse which housed the body shop and another business. See the results here.  

    2. Bryant: How Increasing Insurance Rates Impact Us   

    By strategically adapting, we can better serve our customers and maintain our business' health. See how to adapt here. 

    1. Total Impact: How Collision Shops Can Survive the Growing Trend of Insurance Write-Offs 

    While the trend of more totaled vehicles is tough to combat, there are ways to adjust and keep your business running strong. Learn more here. 

     
     

    About the Author

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa | Associate Editor

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is associate editor at FenderBender and ABRN. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has covered various beats beyond collision repair news such as politics, education, sports, and religion. His first car was a silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring which he nicknamed the Enterprise because he’s a Star Trek fan. He now drives a 2014 Jeep Cherokee in order to tolerate Minnesota winters.

