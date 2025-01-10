Top 5 FenderBender Stories of the Week: From Restorations to Insurance Write-Offs

Here’s the top five Fenderbender stories from the past week.
5. Abra Elk River Restores 1977 Mercury Comet for Cancer Fighter
Tim McDonald, who is battling cancer, had always dreamed of bringing his cherished Mercury Comet back to life. Check out this ride right here.
4. New Kinetic Software Identifies When ADAS Modules Need Calibration
The tool is free for up to 3,000 VINs per year. Learn how it works here.
3. Fire Destroys Body Shop in Indianapolis
The blaze consumed a warehouse which housed the body shop and another business. See the results here.
2. Bryant: How Increasing Insurance Rates Impact Us
By strategically adapting, we can better serve our customers and maintain our business' health. See how to adapt here.
1. Total Impact: How Collision Shops Can Survive the Growing Trend of Insurance Write-Offs
While the trend of more totaled vehicles is tough to combat, there are ways to adjust and keep your business running strong. Learn more here.
Latest in News
