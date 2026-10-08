NABC MVP Award Goes to Pinnacle Financial Partners and Teresa Beans

Pinnacle Financial Partners and team member Teresa Beans were named the 2026 winner of the new National Auto Body Council MVP Award, according to a news release.

The award formally recognizes the NABC partner and their team members who support the vision of the National Auto Body Council through their daily business partnership and activities. The announcement and presentation of the plaque honoring the award was presented during a recent NABC Recycled Rides presentation in Memphis this summer.

“Thank you so much for the 2026 NABC MVP Award,” Beans said. “It’s truly an honor to work with such an incredible team. Working with Debbie [Robinson] and Alan [Dietz], I’m fortunate to have a front-row seat to the dedication, teamwork, and passion you bring every day. I’m proud to be a small part of your success and even prouder to be part of the team. Thank you for this recognition — it means more than you know.”

Beans, who handles client services on behalf of Pinnacle Financial Partners for the National Auto Body Council, was selected for the NABC MVP Award for her continuing support and service in helping NABC manage financial accounts has made her an invaluable member of the NABC team. Pinnacle Financial Partners is a level one member of the NABC, hosts NABC Recycled Rides and NABC F.R.E.E. at their locations and provides support for NABC programs.

“It is our honor to present the 2026 NABC MVP Award to Teresa Beans and Pinnacle Financial Partners in recognition of their many contributions to the NABC and our programs,” said Tom Wolf, chairman, NABC board of directors. “They have demonstrated an incredible commitment to the NABC and our mission, and we could not serve our key audiences without their tremendous support.”