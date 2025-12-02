Insurer Report Card Survey Closes Friday

More than 900 collision repair professionals around the country have graded the performance of the auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s national Insurer Report Card survey. Time is running out for you to join them.

The survey asks collision repairers to grade each company based on how well the insurers' claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service. By assigning insurers a grade from A+ to F, shops can let consumers know which insurers prioritize safe and proper repairs and provide great customer service when consumers have a claim, and which may have some room for improvement. Responses close on Friday, Dec. 5.

“We’ll issue the new report early in 2026 with grades for more than 80 insurance companies nationally,” said John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network. “But we want to get as many repairers to participate as we can, because we can produce regional reports as well if enough collision repairers from all states participate.”

The Insurer Report Card, open only to collision repairers, can be completed in as little as three minutes, and all individual shop grades and identification information remains confidential.

Shops that complete the “Insurer Report Card” and provide an email address will be sent the results to share with their customers at no charge once they are compiled.

To request a link to the survey, click here.