Collision Repairers' Insights Shape Auto Insurance Ratings in the Insurer Report Card

In just three or four minutes this month, collision repairers can help consumers make better informed decisions about auto insurance by participating in CRASH Network’s annual “Insurer Report Card” survey.

More than 1,000 collision repair professionals each year grade the performance of the auto insurers in their state with the “Insurer Report Card.”

“Consumers often don’t have much more to go on when deciding which auto insurer to choose beyond price and brand recognition,” said John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network. “The ‘Insurer Report Card’ helps shops share their unique perspective to help drivers see they have more choices than they probably realize and understand that there can be stark differences among those insurance companies when they have a claim.”

Consumers can download the survey findings throughout the year, and insurers that consistently receive top grades from shops tout that in their marketing. Other organizations that offer independent information to consumers about financial decisions – such as the Wall Street Journal, Money, and USA Today – incorporate the “Insurer Report Card” grades into their auto insurance rankings.

To request a link to the survey, click here.

It asks collision repairers to grade each company – from A+ to an F – based on how well the insurers' claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service.

“Other surveys like this generally just focus on the 10 largest national insurers, but the ‘Insurer Report Card’ allows repairers to grade 20 or 30 insurers doing business in their state,” Yoswick said. “Because of that, we’re able to show consumers grades received by about 80 or even 90 different carriers.”

The “Insurer Report Card” takes less than three minutes to complete, though shops are encouraged to spend time explaining why they gave each insurer the grade they did, and all individual shop grades and identification information will remain confidential.

Shops that complete the “Insurer Report Card” and provide an e-mail address will be sent the results to share with their customers, at no charge, once they are compiled.