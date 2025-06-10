    Classic Collision Acquires Advanced Collision Semmes

    June 10, 2025
    The Alabama-based body shop brings more than 23 years of experience to the Georgia-based MSO.
    Related To:
    Classic Collision
    684741c62499aacdf4ccb1b4 680fd83e407bfb0d90e87d8eclassiccollisionlogovector

    Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia-based national multi-site collision repair operator, acquired Advanced Collision of Semmes, Inc. in Semmes, Alabama, according to a news release. 

    Advanced Collision Semmes is a locally owned and operated auto body repair shop with more than 23 years of experience delivering best-in-class collision repair services. Their mission is to serve customers with honesty and integrity, using top talent and quality materials, and treating every customer like family.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading