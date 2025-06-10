Classic Collision Acquires Advanced Collision Semmes

Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia-based national multi-site collision repair operator, acquired Advanced Collision of Semmes, Inc. in Semmes, Alabama, according to a news release.

Advanced Collision Semmes is a locally owned and operated auto body repair shop with more than 23 years of experience delivering best-in-class collision repair services. Their mission is to serve customers with honesty and integrity, using top talent and quality materials, and treating every customer like family.