California Code Proposal Would Expand Definitions of Automotive Repair Dealer and Mobile ARD

Proposed changes to California Code of regulations would add a geographical radius to the definition for mobile automotive repair and expand the definition for what makes a person an automotive repair dealer.

The Bureau of Automotive Repair is proposing changes to Chapter 1 of Division 33 of Title 16 of the California Code of Regulations. These changes include:

Amend Article 6.1, sections 3351, 3351.7.1, 3351.7.2, and 3351.7.3

Amend Article 9, section 3371.1

Adopt Article 9, section 3371.2

This proposal would make the following changes:

Clarify the definition of “mobile automotive repair.”

Add a geographical radius for when automotive repair is to be considered mobile in relation to where the repair is performed.

Add that a person or entity is considered to be an automotive repair dealer if that person or entity collects compensation for automotive repair services that are referred or sublet to another person or entity to perform.

Materials for the proposal are available at the BAR website.