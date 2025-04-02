New Sikkens Autowave Optima Offers 'One-Stop' Application

Autowave Optima demonstrates the combination sustainability, productivity and profitability.

Its complete toner assortment covers a wide range of solid, metallic, pearl, candy, and special effect car colors in the market. In combination with AkzoNobel’s portfolio of fast-drying fillers and clearcoats, the new basecoat further increases system performance while meeting the highest OEM quality standards.

“This basecoat reflects the DNA of our company, and our commitment to addressing the key challenges of body shops — sustainability and efficiency — saving valuable time and energy through our advanced coating technology,” said John Griffin, director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive & Specialty Coatings business in North America.

The new generation basecoat delivers high color accuracy and a reliable color match through a seamless 100% digital color process with AkzoNobel’s Automatchic spectrophotometer and Mixit color retrieval software. Customers can use AkzoNobel’s Refinish+ digital platform to track KPIs and improve business performance. The Carbeat production workflow dashboard can also help to drive operational efficiency.