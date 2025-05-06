    Maaco Opens New Location in Arden, North Carolina

    May 6, 2025
    Shop Owner Michael Maurer, who also owns an Amazon delivery service partner company, saw an opportunity to open a Maaco shop to support fleet owners like himself. 
    Maaco announced the grand opening of Maaco in Arden, North Carolina. Locally owned and operated by entrepreneur Michael Maurer, the new location will offer the community high-quality, affordable auto painting that customers have come to expect from Maaco, according to a news release. 

    “As a business owner with a fleet of vans, I know firsthand how important it is to keep vehicles looking professional and road-ready,” he said. “Opening a Maaco allows me to provide these essential services not only to my own fleet but also to other businesses and individuals in the Arden area.”  

    Located at 100B Airport Road, Maaco Arden is a 12,000-square-foot facility with a dedicated team of eight professionals, including a manager, estimator, four body technicians, a painter, and a detailer. 

    Beyond providing auto painting and repair services, Maurer committed to giving back to the community. He plans to support rebuilding from Hurricane Helene and Make-A-Wish, two initiatives that align with Maurer’s passion for having a positive effect in his community. 

    “We are excited to welcome Michael Maurer to the Maaco family and expand our presence in North Carolina,” said Tyson Disbennett, senior director of operations at Maaco. “His business experience and dedication to quality service make him a valuable addition to our growing Maaco family.”  

    For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Maaco Arden's website here. 

