Prince Family Foundation Partners to Award 10 Annual Scholarships

“My parents were firm believers in the importance of education and learning as a way to open doors to opportunities and expand one's horizons,” said Larry Prince Jr., who will represent the Prince Family Foundation on the UAF board of trustees. “Our family is very pleased to support the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and award scholarships in their memory. My parents would be proud to know that we are helping students pursue careers in the industry that they loved and was so good our family.”

The annual scholarships are open to aspiring students pursuing an automotive career and enrolled in a two- or four-year college or an accredited automotive, collision, or heavy-duty/diesel post-secondary program. Applicants can complete a single application on the AutomotiveScholarships.com website to enter consideration for all scholarships for which they are eligible. Students can view the details of all scholarships and continue to update their applications until the March 31 deadline.

For information, reminders, and updates about the UAF scholarship program, interested parties can text their name and email address to 720-903-2206. Application information is available on the UAF website here.

The Prince Family Foundation is designated as a Lifetime Trustee, which is for donors who support the UAF and its mission. The UAF is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. All contributions are tax-deductible to the extent provided by law.