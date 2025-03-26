Ferber's Body Shop Services Named 2024 ATI Collision Shop of the Year

Ferber’s Body Shop Services received the Automotive Training Institute Collision Shop of the Year Award during the annual 2025 ATI SuperConference on the Big Island of Hawaii, which brings together top-performing shops, industry leaders, and experts to recognize outstanding achievements in automotive repair and business management.

The ATI Collision Shop of the Year Award is for a body shop that demonstrates exceptional operational performance, leadership, and commitment to continuous improvement in the automotive repair industry. The Ashland, Virginia, body shop distinguished itself among competitors by excelling in key performance metrics, innovative repair techniques, and superior customer service, according to a press release.