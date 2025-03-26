Ferber's Body Shop Services Named 2024 ATI Collision Shop of the Year
Ferber’s Body Shop Services received the Automotive Training Institute Collision Shop of the Year Award during the annual 2025 ATI SuperConference on the Big Island of Hawaii, which brings together top-performing shops, industry leaders, and experts to recognize outstanding achievements in automotive repair and business management.
The ATI Collision Shop of the Year Award is for a body shop that demonstrates exceptional operational performance, leadership, and commitment to continuous improvement in the automotive repair industry. The Ashland, Virginia, body shop distinguished itself among competitors by excelling in key performance metrics, innovative repair techniques, and superior customer service, according to a press release.
Ferber’s Body Shop has built a reputation for excellence using cutting-edge repair technology, implementing best-in-class training programs, and maintaining a customer-first approach. The shop’s commitment to continuous improvement and high-quality craftsmanship earned the distinguished national recognition.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious recognition from ATI,” said Kent von Schilling, COO at Ferber’s Body Shop Services. “This award reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who are committed to providing the highest quality service and care for our customers. It’s a proud moment for our business, and we look forward to continuing to set the standard in the collision repair industry.”
